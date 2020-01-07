Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Explodes for 35 points

Ingram had 35 points (12-26 FG, 3-6 3PT, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Monday's 128-126 loss against the Jazz.

Ingram has scored over 20 points during five of his last six contests, and he has been one of the best volume scorers in the league during the entire season while also looking surprisingly sharp from the field -- he is shooting 48.0 percent from the field and a career-best 40.4 percent from three-point range in 2019-20. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Bulls, where he should remain as New Orleans' main scoring threat.