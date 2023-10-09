Ingram and the rest of the Pelicans' starters will likely be held under 20 minutes during Tuesday's preseason game against Orlando, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Ingram's minutes limit doesn't appear to be a significant issue, as coach Willie Green said Monday that all of the team's starters will likely play under 20 minutes. It seems as though the plan is simply to ramp up the key players ahead of the regular-season opener against Memphis on Oct. 25, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Ingram's playing time increase in subsequent preseason games.