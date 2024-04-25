Ingram produced 18 points (5-10 FG, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 124-92 loss to the Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Ingram wasn't as dominant as he looked in the Play-In victory over the Kings, but he posted a better stat line than the one of the series opener while also embracing a higher usage rate with Zion Williamson (hamstring) sidelined. Ingram has surpassed the 15-point mark in just two of his five appearances since returning to action on the last day of the regular season, and the Pels need him to be at his best for Game 3 of the series against Oklahoma City on Saturday.