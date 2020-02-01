Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Fills stat sheet in limited minutes
Ingram went for 20 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in only 24 minutes during Friday's 139-111 win over the Grizzlies.
Ingram's numbers have decreased slightly since Zion Williamson's debut, as the All-Star forward has averaged 19.0 points, 4.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game in his last five games. That's a considerable drop-off since Ingram was averaging 26.8 points, 6.0 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game previous to Zion's debut. Ingram should continue as the Pelicans' main scoring threat moving forward, but it's not realistic to expect the same scoring outputs he posted during November and December.
