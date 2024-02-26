Ingram closed Sunday's 114-106 loss to the Bulls with 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals over 39 minutes.

Ingram moved to the point guard role and delivered a solid outing across the board, filling the stat sheet admirably as he often does but also handing out six or more assists for the eighth game in a row. Ingram was returning from a two-game absence due to an illness, but he didn't show any effects in his return to the hardwood, meaning he should handle his regular workload going forward.