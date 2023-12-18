Ingram posted 26 points (10-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 146-110 victory over the Spurs.

Ingram bounced back from his ugly eight-point showing against the Hornets on Friday, and he posted his 11th game with 25 or more points this season. The star forward has been a bit inconsistent with his scoring figures of late, but his role as one of New Orleans' primary weapons on offense is not under any sort of threat.