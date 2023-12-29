Ingram closed Thursday's 112-105 victory over Utah with 26 points (9-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes.

Ingram was impressive on both ends of the court of this win, and his outing becomes even more impressive when considering he had to deal with Lauri Markkanen throughout the entire contest. Ingram is establishing himself as a strong two-way forward who can deliver more than just scoring, and his length allows him to make a consistent impact on defense as well. Ingram is averaging 22.3 points, 5.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds,1.0 blocks and 0.7 steals per game over his last 10 games.