Ingram closed with 24 points (9-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, four blocks and three steals in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 116-115 overtime loss to the Grizzlies.

Ingram was everywhere in the loss, scoring a team-high 24 points to go with a season-high four blocks and three steals. He has been a top-35 player over the past two weeks, averaging 24.0 points per game, adding 4.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 2.0 combined steals and blocks. Not known for his defensive upside, this could be a small sell-high window for fantasy managers. Moving him for a top-30 asset would certainly warrant serious consideration.