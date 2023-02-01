Ingram provided 16 points (5-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 122-113 loss to the Nuggets.

Although Ingram aptly distributed the ball to other playmakers, his shooting stroke is still rusty. He's mustered a paltry 29.8 percent conversion rate in the first three games after his 29-game absence, which is to be expected considering his time away from the action.