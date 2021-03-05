Ingram totaled 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Thursday's 103-93 loss to the Heat.

Although Ingram and Zion Williamson are both on track for career seasons, the Pelicans looked like a different squad without Williamson's contribution in Thursday's loss. Ingram couldn't compensate for his teammate's absence as they struggled on both sides of the ball. The Pelicans could only muster 29 rebounds without Zion in the lineup, and although Ingram succeeded in getting the ball to other playmakers, Jimmy Butler succeeded in limiting his offensive output.