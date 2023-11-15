Ingram registered 25 points (11-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 131-110 win over Dallas.

Ingram recorded season highs in rebounds and assists and scored at least 20 points for a fifth straight game. During that stretch, the versatile forward has averaged 24.4 points, 5.6 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 34.8 minutes per game. Even with Zion Williamson in the fold, Ingram remains the Pelicans' go-to playmaker on offense.