Ingram scored 24 points (10-19 FG, 3-6 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and one block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Raptors.

Ingram carried over his stat-stuffing ways from the preseason, providing numbers on both ends of the floor. He led the Pelicans in points, field-goal attempts and assists to set the tone in the victory. Ingram's three steals are also noteworthy, as he managed to match that mark on only three occasions in 62 games last season. He'll look to maintain his high level of play on Friday against the Heat.