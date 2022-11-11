Ingram racked up 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 106-95 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Ingram was limited to 31 minutes in the game due to foul trouble and also had some turnover issues, matching a season-high total with five. Ingram finished the night connecting on half of his shots from the field and from deep, but his counting stats weren't up to par, and it was essentially a night to forget for him. His numbers are still tracking toward his averages in past seasons, so there isn't much to worry about and this can be chalked up as an off night.