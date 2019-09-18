Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Full-go in workouts

Ingram has been a full participant in the Pelicans' voluntary offseason workouts, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Deep vein thrombosis in Ingram's right arm forced him to miss the final five weeks of last season. While he essentially missed out on an entire offseason of development due to the injury, it's encouraging that he's finally able to get back on the court with training camp right around the corner. It's unclear if Ingram will start for New Orleans, but he should see minutes in the upper-20s at the very least. Over his final 17 appearances of 2018-19, Ingram averaged 22.5 points on 55.8 percent shooting, 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 36.5 minutes.