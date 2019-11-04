Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Game-time call Monday
Ingram will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Nets, Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.
Ingram was off the injury report Sunday, but the team has since announced that he'll be a game-time decision due to a head injury. Head coach Alvin Gentry did note that he thinks Ingram will be given the green light, though confirmation of his status likely won't come until closer to tip.
