Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Game-time call Thursday

Ingram (knee) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's contest against the Clippers, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Ingram missed the Pelicans' most recent contest against Houston on Monday due to knee soreness but is on the right track to return Thursday after an MRI revealed no ligament damage in his knee. If Ingram is held out again though versus the Clippers, Kenrich Williams and Nicolo Melli may see an extended run Thursday.