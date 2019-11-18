Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Game-time call Tuesday
Ingram (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Portland.
Ingram has been held out of the last four contests due to a right knee injury, and his availability for Tuesday's matchup remains up in the air. He'll likely need to prove his health in pregame warmups to receive the green light.
