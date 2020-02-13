Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Game-time decision Thursday
Ingram (ankle) will be a game-time call for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Ingram noted his ankle is still "a bit sore," and he'll test things out during pregame activities before a decision is made on his availability. If he's sidelined, extra usage should funnel to Zion Williamson and Jrue Holiday, while J.J. Redick and Nicolo Melli could see increased minutes.
