Play

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Game-time decision Thursday

Ingram (ankle) will be a game-time call for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Ingram noted his ankle is still "a bit sore," and he'll test things out during pregame activities before a decision is made on his availability. If he's sidelined, extra usage should funnel to Zion Williamson and Jrue Holiday, while J.J. Redick and Nicolo Melli could see increased minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories