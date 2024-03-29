Coach Willie Green said Ingram (knee) was able to do some on-court work during Friday's practice, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.
Ingram is one week removed from being diagnosed with a bone contusion in his left knee. He was expected to miss at least two weeks but appears to be handling rehab well. Trey Murphy has moved into the starting lineup in Ingram's absence, but Naji Marshall also figures to get an uptick in playing time until the star forward can return. Despite the positive update, Ingram will remain out for Saturday's game against Boston.
