Ingram (Achilles) will play in Friday's game against the Nuggets, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Zion Williamson (quad), Trey Murphy (ankle) and CJ McCollum (ankle) will also play for the Pelicans, so they will be at full strength for the front leg of this back-to-back set. Ingram is off to a slow start in January with averages of 14.2 points, 5.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers.
