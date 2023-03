Ingram finished Tuesday's 123-108 loss to the Lakers with 22 points (9-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 38 minutes.

Ingram stuffed the stat sheet Tuesday and delivered a strong performance despite the Lakers outclassing the Pelicans. The star forward has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last 10 appearances and has averaged 25.4 points per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field during that span.