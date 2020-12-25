Ingram had 28 points (7-17 FG, 4-8 3PT, 10-11 FT) and three assists in Friday's loss to the Heat.
Coming off of a huge game in the season-opener, Ingram followed up with another strong scoring effort. He drained four threes and drained 10 free throws in 37 minutes of action. Ingram also added two rebounds.
