Ingram notched 40 points (18-29 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 win over the Trail Blazers.

Ingram could not be stopped Wednesday, racking up 20 points in the first half -- 14 of which came in the first quarter on 6-of-12 shooting from the field, before going a ridiculous 9-of-12 over the final two quarters to finish with a team and season-high 40 points on the night. He added six rebounds and five assists for the second straight game while knocking down just one of five attempts from three. The small forward continues to shoot the ball well overall, with at least 25 points in nine of his last 10 games, though he's gone just 4-of-18 from beyond the arc over his last three.