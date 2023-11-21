Ingram had 31 points (11-18 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Monday's 129-93 victory over the Kings.

Ingram had one of his best outings of the season from an efficiency perspective, and he led the Pelicans in scoring en route to a massive 36-point win. Ingram has been on a roll of late and has reached the 20-point mark in eight consecutive contests, and this 31-point outing tied his season-high scoring mark. He is already a valuable fantasy asset due to his ability to chip in across the board in other categories, but the scoring run he's going through of late gives him an uptick in what's already a high floor.