Ingram left Tuesday's game against the Knicks with an apparent ankle injury and went to the locker room, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Ingram initially stayed on the bench after tweaking his ankle to get it looked at by the trainers, only to limp to the back a few minutes later. For now, he should be considered questionable to return.
