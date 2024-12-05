Ingram (calf) is available for Thursday's game versus the Suns, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Ingram has been upgraded from questionable to available Thursday after missing New Orlean's previous five contests due to right calf soreness. Ingram should reclaim his starting spot from Javonte Green.
