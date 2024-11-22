Ingram is available for Friday's game versus the Warriors.
Ingram has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday after missing New Orleans' previous outing due to bilateral ankle sprains. The 27-year-old forward is averaging 23.6 points, 6.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds in 34.0 minutes across his last 10 appearances.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Iffy for Friday vs. GS•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Listed out for Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores team-high 32 points•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Carries Pelicans to victory Friday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Decent output in another loss•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Records nine assists•