Ingram (hamstring) will play and won't have any restrictions Wednesday against the Spurs, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Ingram will be back in action for the play-in tournament after missing the last three games of the regular season due to a sore right hamstring. He's averaging 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 34.0 minutes per game this season, and he should handle another sizable workload against the Spurs on Wednesday.