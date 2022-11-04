Ingram (concussion) will return to action in Friday's matchup with the Warriors.

No surprise here, as Ingram was given a probable designation heading into the game. He is returning from a four-game absence due to a concussion. Barring any setbacks, he figures to resume close to his usual workload. The star wing averaged 28.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals in his first to contests this season.