Ingram produced 30 points (10-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal during 36 minutes in the 125-124 loss to Portland on Tuesday.

Ingram lost form on the floor during the close loss Tuesday. The forward is one of the primary producers for the Pelicans, but could not find his rhythm in the shooting department. He also does not produce too much outside of points to make up for nights like these. Nonetheless, Ingram is still one of the better forward options night in and night out and is always considered a stream. He is currently averaging 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists through 34.3 minutes on the season.