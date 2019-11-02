Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Heads to locker room
Ingram asked for a substitute in the second quarter and went to the locker room, failing to return before halftime, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
It's not clear what sort of injury Ingram is dealing with. He should be considered questionable to return.
