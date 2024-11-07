Ingram produced 20 points (9-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 131-122 loss to Cleveland.

The 27-year-old forward has scored at least 20 points in four straight games and seven of nine to begin the season, helping to cover for the Pelicans' injury-depleted backcourt. Ingram is producing at the upper end of his usual range, averaging 24.1 points, 6.1 boards, 4.6 assists, 2.4 threes and 1.6 combined steals and blocks while shooting 49.4 percent from the floor, which would be his best mark since 2018-19.