Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Hits for 21 in loss
Ingram scored 21 points (7-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding seven rebounds, six assists and a steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's 133-130 loss to the Clippers.
The 22-year-old didn't come close to matching the career-high 49 he erupted for Thursday, but Ingram still put together an impressive performance. He's scored at least 20 points in nine of his last 11 games while recording at least five boards and assists in six of them, averaging 27.1 points, 6.0 boards, 5.5 assists, 3.3 threes, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks over that stretch.
More News
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.