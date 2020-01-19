Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Hits for 21 in loss

Ingram scored 21 points (7-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding seven rebounds, six assists and a steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's 133-130 loss to the Clippers.

The 22-year-old didn't come close to matching the career-high 49 he erupted for Thursday, but Ingram still put together an impressive performance. He's scored at least 20 points in nine of his last 11 games while recording at least five boards and assists in six of them, averaging 27.1 points, 6.0 boards, 5.5 assists, 3.3 threes, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks over that stretch.