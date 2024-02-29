Ingram totaled a game-high 30 points (8-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 13-13 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 loss to the Pacers.

The 26-year-old wing led all scorers on the night despite coming into the game nursing a minor ankle injury, as Ingram reached 30 points for the first time since he poured in 41 against the Raptors on Feb. 5. Since missing a couple games last week with an illness, Ingram has averaged 25.3 points, 5.0 boards, 5.0 assists, 2.0 threes, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last three contests.