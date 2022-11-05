Ingram contributed 26 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 36 minutes during Friday's 114-105 victory over the Warriors.

Ingram picked right up where he left off prior to his concussion in the win, leading all scorers with a game-high 26 points. With the Warriors opting to rest a number of their starters, this was a perfect game for Ingram to make his return. Despite the return of Zion Williamson this season, Ingram has been able to once again establish himself as a primary offensive option, making him a likely mid-round player the rest of he way.