Ingram said Wednesday that he's made progressions in the past few days that could get him on the floor for Friday's preseason game versus the Hawks, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Ingram will not play Wednesday due to a toe injury, but seems to have a good chance of playing Friday. Ingram also mentioned that he believes it is important for the whole starting five to play together before their regular-season opener on Oct. 19 versus the Nets.