Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Horrible night shooting

Ingram posted 23 points (4-21 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 13-13 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 40 minutes Wednesday against the Lakers.

The fact that Ingram was able to generate 23 points despite missing 17-of-21 shots from the field speaks towards his exceptional ability to get to the line against his former team. The 21-year-old has demonstrated his scoring ability from all points on the court this season and continues to shoot the ball well from each area overall. Through 14 games, Ingram's averaging career-highs in every counting stat and is totaling 25.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.0 block while shooting 48.1 percent from the field, 42.4 percent from three and 81.0 percent from the line in 33.4 minutes.