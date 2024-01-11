Ingram is questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets due to right Achilles soreness.

Ingram has been held under 20 points in each of his last five appearances, averaging 14.2 points, 5.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 28.0 minutes per game. He hasn't missed a game since early November but is dealing with an Achilles injury ahead of Friday's matchup. If he can't suit up against the Nuggets, Trey Murphy (knee), Jordan Hawkins and Naji Marshall are candidates to see increased run.