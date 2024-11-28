Ingram (calf) is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Ingram is in danger of missing his third straight game due to right calf soreness. He's one of four Pelicans listed as questionable, so it's currently unclear what their rotation will look like. If Ingram is cleared to play, he'll likely face limitations.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Will not play vs. Raptors•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Sits out practice•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Won't play vs. Indiana•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Questionable for Monday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Good to go Friday•