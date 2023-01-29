Ingram had 22 points (8-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 loss to the Wizards.

Ingram looked a little better in the loss, ending with 22 points on 8-of-22 shooting. The efficiency remains an issue, something that could linger for a few games yet. The fact he was able to play 29 minutes should be seen as a positive, a number that will hopefully increase over the coming games. The Pelicans have now lost seven straight games, currently clinging to the fifth seed in the Western Conference, sitting just one game clear of the Jazz who are in the 10th seed.