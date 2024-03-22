Ingram appeared to injure his left knee during Thursday's game against Orlando, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Ingram appeared to hyperextend his left knee and was in visible pain. He was able to put a bit of weight on his leg, but he needed a lot of assistance to get back to the locker room. There should be an official update from the Pelicans soon.
