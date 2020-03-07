Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Late-game hero

Ingram finished with 12 points (4-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 30 minutes during the Pelicans' 110-104 Friday night victory over the Heat.

The stat line doesn't show it, but Ingram played a major role in securing the win for New Orleans. Being 2-of-17 from the field, Ingram proceeded to nail a clutch two and a contested three to keep the Pelicans in front by a bucket prior to the incessant fouling of the closing minute beginning. The fearlessness is a silver-lining on nights where Ingram can't find his stroke.