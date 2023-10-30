Ingram (knee soreness) is inactive for Monday's game against Golden State, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Ingram being unavailable to suit up botches an opportunity for New Orleans to fully capitalize on Golden State lacking Klay Thompson (knee) and Jonathan Kuminga (knee) Monday. Dyson Daniels, Jordan Hawkins and Herbert Jones will namely fill Ingram's void.
