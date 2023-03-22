Ingram closed Tuesday's 119-84 victory over the Spurs with 32 points (10-16 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one block in 31 minutes.

Ingram missed a pair of games in mid-March due to an ankle injury but has been on a tear since returning to the court, averaging 27.8 points, 7.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 36.5 minutes per game over his last four appearances. While he saw a decrease in playing time Wednesday due to the lopsided score, he was efficient from the floor to lead the Pelicans on the scoreboard. The 25-year-old hasn't appeared to be bothered by his ankle injury in recent games, and he should remain heavily involved down the stretch.