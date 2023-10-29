Ingram amassed 26 points (11-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's 96-87 victory over the Knicks.

Ingram was able to make his first three pointer of the season after missing all three of his attempts behind the arc Wednesday against the Grizzlies. Nine of his points came in the third quarter as he helped the Pelicans stave off the Knicks, who overcame their slow start in the first half to reduce their deficit to single digits. Ingram did commit five turnovers for the second straight game and he'll have to take care of the ball better when the Pelicans welcome the Warriors on Monday.