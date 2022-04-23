Ingram finished with 34 points (11-19 FG, 3-6 3PT, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in a 114-111 loss to Phoenix on Friday.

Ingram has posted back-to-back games of 34-plus points on 57.9 percent shooting from the field. The Duke product is also shooting 7-of-11 from deep through three playoff games. New Orleans will need him to stay hot if they want to avoid going down 3-1 in the series.