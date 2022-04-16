Ingram finished with 30 points (14-21 FG, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and six assists over 43 minutes during Friday's 105-101 victory over the Clippers.

Ingram was efficient and prolific en route to a game-high 30 points during the win-or-go-home matchup. After building a 16-point advantage in the first half, the Pelicans blew the lead early in the third after the Clippers switched to a small-ball lineup and eventually trailed by as many as 13. After a timeout, Ingram hit back-to-back contested turnaround jumpers to get the New Orleans back in the game and ignited a furious fourth-quarter comeback. The 2016 No. 2 overall pick averaged 28.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists across two play-in games and will look to continue his dominating play when he makes his playoff debut against the Suns on Sunday.