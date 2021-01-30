Ingram recorded 28 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 11-13 FT), four assists, one steal and one block over 35 minutes in Friday's 131-126 win over the Bucks.

Ingram put up a season-high 32 points Wednesday against Washington, and he followed up his performance with another effective game on the scoreboard. He was unable to haul in any rebounds with Steven Adams recording 20 boards in the win, but Ingram was still quite productive in several areas while leading the Pelicans in scoring.