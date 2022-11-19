Ingram totaled 25 points (9-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Celtics.
Ingram led New Orleans in scoring, assists and shots made from three, also leading the Pelicans in shots made in the loss. Ingram has scored 25 or more points with five or more assists in four contests this year.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Solid all-around production•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Comes through in clutch•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Fouls out Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Comes close to double-double•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Excellent despite loss•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Hits ground running in return•