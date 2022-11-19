Ingram totaled 25 points (9-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Celtics.

Ingram led New Orleans in scoring, assists and shots made from three, also leading the Pelicans in shots made in the loss. Ingram has scored 25 or more points with five or more assists in four contests this year.