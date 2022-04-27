Ingram finished with 22 points (7-19 FG, 1-5 3PT, 7-11 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one still in a 112-97 loss to Phoenix on Tuesday.
Ingram cooled off after three straight performances of 30-plus points. His 63.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line was his worst of the series and worst in almost two months. New Orleans will need Ingram to be more efficient in a must-win Game 6.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Carries Pels to Game 4 victory•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Leads all scorers in loss•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Monster game in victory•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Leads New Orleans to playoff berth•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Shines in play-in victory•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Good to go vs. Spurs•