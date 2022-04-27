Ingram finished with 22 points (7-19 FG, 1-5 3PT, 7-11 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one still in a 112-97 loss to Phoenix on Tuesday.

Ingram cooled off after three straight performances of 30-plus points. His 63.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line was his worst of the series and worst in almost two months. New Orleans will need Ingram to be more efficient in a must-win Game 6.